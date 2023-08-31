

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - VMware Inc. (VMW) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $477 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $347 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, VMware Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $792 million or $1.83 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $3.41 billion from $3.34 billion last year.



VMware Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $477 Mln. vs. $347 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.10 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.71 -Revenue (Q2): $3.41 Bln vs. $3.34 Bln last year.



