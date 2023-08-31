

OVERLAND PARK (dpa-AFX) - SentinelOne, Inc. (S) announced Loss for second quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at -$89.54 million, or -$0.31 per share. This compares with -$96.31 million, or -$0.35 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, SentinelOne, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$24.61 million or -$0.08 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 45.8% to $149.42 million from $102.51 million last year.



SentinelOne, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $156 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $605 Mln



