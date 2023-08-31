

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Broadcom Limited (AVGO) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $3.30 billion, or $7.74 per share. This compares with $3.07 billion, or $7.15 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Broadcom Limited reported adjusted earnings of $4.60 billion or $10.54 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $10.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $8.88 billion from $8.45 billion last year.



Broadcom Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $3.30 Bln. vs. $3.07 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $7.74 vs. $7.15 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $10.42 -Revenue (Q3): $8.88 Bln vs. $8.45 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $9.27 Bln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX