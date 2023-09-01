Anzeige
Freitag, 01.09.2023
WKN: 873029 | ISIN: JP3735400008 | Ticker-Symbol: NTT
Tradegate
31.08.23
21:16 Uhr
1,074 Euro
+0,010
+0,94 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0591,07708:40
1,0571,07808:41
Firmen im Artikel
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KYUSHU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC6,0500,00 %
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION44,810-0,73 %
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION3,576-1,19 %
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION1,074+0,94 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.