GENEVA (SEPT. 1, 2023) - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF , OTCQB: RLFTF , RLFTY ) (Relief Therapeutics), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative treatment options for select specialty, unmet and rare diseases, today announced that Jack Weinstein, chief executive officer, will present a company overview during the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 11-13, 2023 at the Lotte New York Palace hotel in New York. Presentation Date: Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023

Presentation Time: 12:30 p.m. EDT

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, 455 Madison Avenue at 50th Street, New York, NY 10022 Management will host one-on-one meetings during the event. Institutional investors who are registered for the conference can log into www.hcwevents.com to request a meeting with the company. A live webcast of the Relief Therapeutics presentation can be found at the following link: https://journey.ct.events/view/6db5b681-f490-4229-8384-6ac135554cfc and will be archived for a period of 90 days after the conference. ABOUT RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Relief Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing treatment paradigms and delivering improvements in efficacy, safety and convenience to benefit the lives of patients living with select specialty and rare diseases. Relief Therapeutics' portfolio offers a balanced mix of marketed, revenue-generating products, our proprietary, globally patented Physiomimic and TEHCLO platform technologies and a targeted clinical development pipeline consisting of risk-mitigated assets focused in three core therapeutic areas, which include rare metabolic, rare dermatology and rare respiratory diseases. In addition, Relief Therapeutics is commercializing several legacy products via licensing to distribution partners. Relief Therapeutics' mission is to provide therapeutic relief to those suffering from rare diseases and is being advanced by an international team of well-established, experienced biopharma industry leaders with extensive research, development and rare disease expertise. Relief Therapeutics is headquartered in Geneva, with additional offices in Balerna, Switzerland, Offenbach am Main, Germany and Monza, Italy. Relief Therapeutics is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTY. For more information, please visit our website www.relieftherapeutics.com or follow Relief Therapeutics on LinkedIn and Twitter . CONTACT : RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA

Catherine Day, Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications

