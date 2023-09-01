

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - Consumer goods manufacturing giant Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L), confirmed on Friday its appointment of Kris Licht to the role of chief executive officer, effective October 1.



He will be succeeding Nicandro Durante who had announced his decision to step down in April this year.



Nicandro Durante will remain with the company till December 31. Licht became the CEO designate on May 1.



Licht was the president of Reckitt's Health business and its chief customer officer since July 2020. He has also served as chief transformation officer from November 2019 to July 2020.



On Thursday, shares of Reckitt Benckiser closed at 5702 pence down 1.18% on the London Stock Exchange.



