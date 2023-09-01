Duke Energy Florida Provides Free Energy Makeovers for Income-Eligible Residents in DeBary

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2023 / Duke Energy - More than 1,400 income-eligible customers in Volusia County's DeBary neighborhood will receive a complimentary energy makeover this month for their house, mobile home or apartment as part of Duke Energy's money-saving Neighborhood Energy Saver program.

Beginning August 15, Duke Energy Florida will assess the homes of income-eligible customers to determine if they qualify for free attic insulation, duct sealing and AC maintenance. Eligible customers may also qualify to receive up to 17 energy-saving improvements at no cost, including:

Digital room thermometer

Energy-saving showerhead or shower wand

One-year supply of AC filters

Supply of AC/furnace filters

Water-saving kitchen and bathroom faucet aerators

Energy-efficient lightbulbs

Water heater wraps/pipe wrap

Covers for window AC units

Caulking, weatherstripping and door sweeps

Insulation upgrade

Basic AC maintenance

AC duct leakage sealing

The Neighborhood Energy Saver program also teaches customers how their daily activities, habits and other factors can contribute to higher electric use and energy bills.

"A smarter energy future is about making smarter, more strategic choices in the way we use energy," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. "The Neighborhood Energy Saver program is just one of many we have available to help customers use energy more efficiently and save on their bills."

Eligible customers received an invitation to the Neighborhood Energy Saver launch event scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Gateway Center for the Arts, 880 N. Highway 17-92 in DeBary. Customers should contact our Neighborhood Energy Saver Customer Care Center at 855.227.2918 to reserve their spots, or to get more information if they cannot attend the launch event.

A map showing eligible neighborhoods is available upon request.

"I would like to thank Duke Energy for working with residents who struggle with energy costs to enroll in their Neighborhood Energy Saver Program," said Mayor Karen Chasez, City of DeBary. "With Duke Energy's assistance, our residents will have the necessary resources to make their homes more energy efficient while learning how to reduce energy use in their daily activities."

"Being more energy-efficient is a critical component of environmental conservation and sustainability," said Chasez. "By embracing energy efficiency, we can contribute to a healthier and more resilient city for future generations.

Since 2006, the Neighborhood Energy Saver program has helped customers in more than 65 communities across Florida, installing more than 700,000 energy efficiency improvements in more than 47,000 income-eligible customers' homes.

The program is available to residential customers (both homeowners and renters) living in communities identified by Duke Energy. Federal and state guidelines and census data are used to objectively select communities where the program would be most beneficial to income-eligible customers.

Since 1981, Duke Energy has helped its Florida customers save nearly $1.25 billion through its energy efficiency programs, including the Neighborhood Energy Saver program. For more information on energy efficiency tips that benefit all homeowners, visit duke-energy.com/home/savings.

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 10,500 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 1.9 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,600 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2023 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

