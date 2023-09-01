

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has announced plans for a 5.2 percent federal pay raise next year.



On Thursday, Biden said he is sending an alternative plan for pay adjustments for civilian Federal employees to the Speaker of the House and the President of the Senate.



The across-the-board base pay increase will be 4.7 percent and locality pay increases will average 0.5 percent, resulting in an overall average increase of 5.2 percent, which will come into effect in January 2024.



The raise will take effect unless Congress enacts a different pay scheme for 2024. But so far, both the House and Senate's spending packages are silent on the civilian federal pay raise, which usually indicates an endorsement of the administration's plans.



A 5.2 percent raise would be the biggest pay boost for federal employees since the Carter administration offered up 9.1 perent hike in 1980.



Biden said the propsed increase in salary will help attract, recruit and retain a skilled federal workforce with fair compensation in order to keep the Government running.



'This alternative pay plan decision will continue to allow the federal government to employ a well-qualified federal workforce on behalf of the American people, keeping pace with prior wage growth in the labor market,' Biden wrote in the letter to Congressional leaders.



