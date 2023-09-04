

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Liontown Resources Limited said that it has received a revised conditional and non-binding indicative proposal from Albemarle Corp. (ALB) to acquire all of the ordinary shares outstanding in Liontown for A$3.00 in cash per share via scheme of arrangement. The revised proposal values Liontown at A$6.6 billion or US$4.3 billion on an equity value basis.



Albemarle has advised that the revised indicative proposal is its best and final proposal, in the absence of a superior proposal.



Liontown Board has confirmed to Albemarle that, subject to entry into a mutually acceptable non-disclosure and exclusivity agreement, it intends to grant Albemarle an opportunity to conduct a limited period of exclusive due diligence to enable it to put forward a binding proposal.



Should Albemarle make a binding proposal at A$3.00 per share, the Liontown Board intends to unanimously recommend that Liontown shareholders vote in favor of the Revised Proposal, in the absence of a superior proposal.



