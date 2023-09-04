

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French real estate company Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (UNBLF, UNRDY) announced that it has sold Westfield Valencia Town Center, a Regional mall in Santa Clarita, California, to Centennial Real Estate for $199 million, above the $195 million debt amount on the asset.



The company said the deal value reflects a less than 3 percent discount to its last unaffected appraisal.



URW said it has contributed to its deleveraging target with the deal while partnering with Centennial and its lenders to establish an alternative to the transfer of ownership back to its lenders.



Westfield Valencia Town Center, an A- rated, 1 million square foot centre, holds occupancy of 87 percent.



