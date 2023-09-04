

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has nominated five U.S. Representatives to the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.



The nominees are Congresswoman Barbara Lee, Congressman French Hill, Janet Keller, Calvin Smyre and Jeffrey Worthe.



Barbara Lee, 77, has been serving as representative from California since 1998.



She is currently a member of the House Appropriations Committee and Ranking Democratic Member on the subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations. She serves as Co-Chair of the Steering & Policy Committee, former Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, Chair Emeritus of the Progressive Caucus, Co-Chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus Health Task Force, and Co-Chair of the Pro-Choice Caucus. She also serves as Chair of the Majority Leader's Task Force on Poverty and Opportunity. Lee is the highest-ranking Black woman appointed to House Democratic Leadership in the U.S. Congress.



A ninth-generation Arkansan, French Hill has represented Arkansas's Second Congressional District since January 2015. He serves as the Vice Chairman of the House Financial Services Committee and as Chairman of the new subcommittee tasked with overseeing digital assets and financial technology. Additionally, he is a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the House Foreign Affairs Committee. He was also elected to the Republican Steering Committee for the 118th Congress. Prior to his congressional service, Hill was founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Delta Trust & Banking Corporation.



After the fall of the Berlin Wall, Rep. Hill led the design of U.S. technical assistance to the emerging economies of eastern and central Europe in the areas of banking and securities.



Janet Keller has been involved in politics and public policy issues at the local, state, and federal level for more than 30 years. In 1990, she founded Keller Consultants, which provides strategic advice to candidates, campaigns, and private clients in support of their political and philanthropic interests.



Jeff Worthe is the President of Worthe Real Estate Group, the Santa Monica-based firm thst specializes in the development and refurbishment of office properties in Los Angeles.



The 78th UN General Assembly session is scheduled to take place from September 18 to 26, at a time of unprecedented setbacks on global progress.



During UNGA 78, world leaders will discuss how to confront the global polycrises, including worsening poverty and food insecurity, Ukraine war and inflation,



and find strategies to accelerate action on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX