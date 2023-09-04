Clean Invest Africa Plc - Notice of AGM

4 September 2023

CLEAN INVEST AFRICA PLC

("Clean Invest Africa"or the "Company")

NOTICE OF AGM

The Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at 10.30 a.m. on 29 September 2023, at the offices of Peterhouse Capital Limited, 3rd Floor, 80 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6EE.

The Notice of AGM will be dispatched, along with Forms of Proxy, to shareholders later today and will also be available on the website at www.cleaninvestafrica.com.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.