Montag, 04.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Übernahme-Fantasie wird zum Lotto-Jackpot!
04.09.2023 | 13:42
Clean Invest Africa Plc - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 04

4 September 2023

CLEAN INVEST AFRICA PLC

("Clean Invest Africa"or the "Company")

NOTICE OF AGM

The Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at 10.30 a.m. on 29 September 2023, at the offices of Peterhouse Capital Limited, 3rd Floor, 80 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6EE.

The Notice of AGM will be dispatched, along with Forms of Proxy, to shareholders later today and will also be available on the website at www.cleaninvestafrica.com.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES:
Clean Invest Africa PlcFilippo Fantechi (Executive Director) Shaikh Mohamed Abdulla Khalifa AlKhalifa (Non-Executive Chairman)+973 3969 6273+973 3969 2299
Peterhouse Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser)Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl +44 20 7469 0930

