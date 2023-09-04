Anzeige
Montag, 04.09.2023
Übernahme-Fantasie wird zum Lotto-Jackpot!
Taggr AB: Taggr Partners with Ramirent for Intelligent Equipment Service

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taggr AB, a leading provider of intelligent asset services, announced today that it has signed a pivotal agreement with Ramirent AB. Under the terms of the partnership, Taggr will provide its asset intelligence services, granting Ramirent access to vital information about its equipment fleet that previously has been difficult or impossible to obtain.

"We're thrilled to embark on this journey with Ramirent. Over the past two years, both our teams have dedicated significant resources and effort to ensure the final product can truly transform the industry. Together, we aim to revolutionize the equipment industry by providing access to information in a unique way. This is essential for each asset owner's journey towards a sustainable portfolio. Our partnership not only aids in compliance with upcoming CSRD requirements but also aligns perfectly with the broader objective of achieving net-zero goals. We're proud to be at the forefront of this change," says Andreas Eriksson, CEO of Taggr AB.

The integration of Taggr's service into Ramirent's operations represents a significant advancement for the European construction equipment market. Ramirent is proud to be the first in Europe to adopt such a groundbreaking service that finally addresses light and compact construction equipment. The information supplied to Ramirent offers crucial insights into, for example, fleet operational data and its whereabouts, handling, and Co2e footprint. It also enables new efficient ways of working, like light touch rental concepts. In addition, Taggr's service represents a step closer to truly open ecosystems, compared to other commercially available alternatives.

"We cannot overstate the importance of this partnership for our sustainability goals, improved customer service and increased fleet operational efficiency," asserts Eric Nordin, manager digital business development at Ramirent AB.

Both Taggr and Ramirent are confident that this collaboration will pave the way for a more aware, sustainable, and efficient future for the equipment rental industry.

About Taggr AB

Taggr AB is a pioneer in the realm of intelligent asset services. Its cutting-edge solutions enable businesses to harness the power of asset information, ensuring enhanced efficiency, sustainability, and profitability. Committed to a net-zero future, Taggr is changing the face of intelligent assets.

About Ramirent AB

Ramirent AB is a market leader in Swedish machine rental. Ramirent helps its customers increase both safety and efficiency in the workplace. The company does this by delivering the best machines and security solutions with unbeatable service and knowledge. Customer centers are located all over the country, from Kiruna in the north to Trelleborg in the south. Ramirent has operations in nine countries and is part of the Loxam group since 2019 which is the largest machine rental company in Europe and the world's fourth largest.

For more information, please visit - www.taggr.se

Andreas Eriksson
andreas.eriksson@taggr.se
0705556165

