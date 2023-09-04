

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer price inflation accelerated for the second month in August to the highest level in eight months, largely driven by higher food and transport costs, the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.



Separate official data showed that producer prices also continued their sharp upturn in August.



The consumer price index surged 58.94 percent year-over-year in August, faster than the 47.83 percent rise in the previous month. The expected increase was 55.9 percent.



Further, the latest inflation was the strongest inflation since December last year, when prices had jumped 64.27 percent.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 72.86 percent annually in August, and the pace of growth quickened from 60.7 percent in the prior month.



Transportation charges surged 70.2 percent from last year, versus 43.4 percent growth in July.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 9.09 percent in August, after a 9.49 percent gain a month ago.



'Overall, given the deterioration in pricing behavior, currency weakness despite some recovery in late August, widespread increases in wages and tax adjustments, and a markedly negative real policy rate, inflation will likely remain under pressure in the near term, as we have already seen a significant jump in the last two months,' Muhammed Mercan, an economist at ING, said.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that producer price inflation rose to a 4-month high of 49.41 percent in August from 44.50 percent a month ago.



Among the main industrial sectors, prices for the mining and quarrying sector grew 66.42 percent annually in August, and those for manufacturing grew 54.41 percent. On the other hand, prices for electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning dropped by 8.21 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 5.89 percent in August versus an 8.23 percent rise in the preceding month, reflecting a significant jump in the Turkish lira equivalent of import prices due to commodity and exchange rate increases.



