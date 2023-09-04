

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGAF) has entered the electric sedan fray with the unveiling of the Concept CLA Class EV. Amidst strong competition from Tesla's Model 3 and BMW's Neue Klasse concept, this offering brings impressive features to the forefront.



A standout feature is its remarkable 466-mile range, thanks to an innovative 800-volt architecture, allowing rapid charging. Mercedes-Benz claims it can add 248 miles of range in just 15 minutes, adhering to European WLTP standards.



Visually, the Concept CLA Class retains the classic Mercedes-Benz design. Its sleek, curvaceous profile, prominent grille adorned with the iconic star, and energy-efficient 'very-low-energy LED lighting' give it a distinctive look.



Inside, the cabin boasts lavish LED lighting and a broad mini-LED display spanning the cockpit's width, promising an immersive infotainment experience. However, practicality may temper these luxury features in the production version.



Technology-wise, it's equipped with Mercedes-Benz Operating System software and LiDAR-equipped sensors, geared for Level 3 autonomous driving, with an initial launch expected at Level 2 autonomy.



The Concept CLA Class is labeled 'close-to-production,' suggesting a soon-to-come Mercedes-Benz lineup expansion with four models: a four-door coupe, a shooting brake, and two SUVs.



While pricing remains undisclosed, Mercedes-Benz hints at 'entry-level' positioning, possibly aiming for a more budget-friendly option compared to their usual lineup. However, competing with the popular $40,000 price point of compact electric sedans like the Tesla Model 3 and Volvo EX30 is yet to be seen.



In conclusion, Mercedes-Benz's Concept CLA Class EV sets a strong precedent in the compact electric sedan market with its impressive range, advanced technology, and hints at an extended electric lineup. With automakers continually vying for dominance in this segment, consumers can anticipate exciting options on the horizon.



