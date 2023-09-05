Bambuser AB: ADDICTION Leverages Bambuser's Social Video Commerce Solution to Boost Online Shopping Experience

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / September 05, 2023 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER) (FRA:5JL) Iconic Japanese beauty brand will use shoppable video to build awareness, boost engagement, and drive sales Stockholm, September 5 - Bambuser, the award-winning video commerce leader, today announced that Japanese multinational personal care company KOSÉ will use the company's Social Video Commerce platform for one of its cosmetic brands, ADDICTION.
KOSÉ is a multinational producer of premium cosmetics, skin care, and hair products with a focus on both innovation and sustainability. Founded in Japan in 1946, the company's brands include ADDICTION, Decorté, Jill Stuart, Sekkisei Miyabi, INFINITY, and Prédia.
ADDICTION is an innovative Japanese make-up brand that provides a wide variety of colors and textures to create custom-made styles that maximize the individual beauty of each person.
Bambuser's Social Video Commerce platform is a pioneering solution that boosts sales conversion for online brands while helping them create authentic, impactful, and truly engaging customer experiences. Easy as plug-and-play, Social Video Commerce can be embedded into any e-commerce site and includes key features that enable retailers to easily and successfully launch shoppable video. The solution has helped beauty, retail, fashion, electronics, and automotive brands drive 4x higher engagement than Instagram with 3x longer session time and 10x higher conversion than traditional e-commerce.
ADDICTION selected Bambuser due to its high-quality live streaming technologies, personalized support, and consultation services, as well as its proven success, backed up by accumulated data.
"Bambuser's technology allows us to enrich the online shopping experience by incorporating video content on our e-commerce websites and social media platforms," said the marketing team of the brand.
"E-commerce has evolved beyond the static, one-dimensional experience of old," said Maryam Ghahremani, CEO of Bambuser. "Interactive, entertaining, and informative videos are crucial for a truly compelling buying experience, and we're thrilled to work with ADDICTION to elevate and bring their iconic beauty products to life online," she added.
According to McKinsey Digital, live-commerce-initiated sales could account for 10 to 20 percent of all e-commerce by 2026, but without the assistance of Bambuser, online retailers have struggled to make products discoverable, navigable, and available for purchase directly through videos.
Bambuser's video stream technology has been refined over 16 years and is trusted by an ever-growing, global list of respected brands, such as Dior, FENDI, Shiseido, and Clarins. As the world's leading video commerce provider, Bambuser also gives brands more control over crucial data that enables them to maximize their video commerce strategy. In addition, high level consultation services and support by dedicated Customer Success Managers who speak over 40 languages add unbeatable value to retailers.
About Bambuser
Bambuser is the world's leading video commerce company with the largest customer base in its industry. More than 350 brands from 40+ countries leverage Bambuser's best-in-class solutions.
Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, Turku, and Dubai. The company's rapidly growing team speaks more than 40 languages and 62% of its senior management is female. Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, trusted by the world's leading news agencies, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2019, leveraging its legacy as the industry leader in video-first technology. For more information, please visit www.bambuser.com.
