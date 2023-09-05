

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Cigna Group's Cigna Healthcare announced the launch of a new, customized global health benefits plan for people aged 60 and older citing growing consumer demand for international health coverage. The plan has no age limit, ensuring people are covered for as long as needed.



The new plan includes full cancer coverage and benefits to support health and well-being across all areas of life; as well as optional outpatient cover for certain chronic conditions, including type 2 diabetes and arthritis.



The International Health business' Cigna Healthcare Global Plan for Seniors supports new Cigna Healthcare research forecasting that the market is expected to reach 450,000 people by 2025.



The 'Cigna Healthcare Global Plan for Seniors' offers health, well-being, and preventive care services. It also provides essential coverage for hospital stays, inpatient and outpatient mental health treatment, and vaccinations.



The offers also include medical and pharmacy care for hypertension, type 2 diabetes, glaucoma, arthritis, joint or back pain, and osteoporosis/osteopenia.



The plan's key benefits also include mental health support including up to 20 face-to-face counselling sessions and access to mindfulness coaches and Cognitive Behavioural Therapy or CBT psychologists.



Further, the customers will have access to personal trainers and qualified coaches for help with weight management, healthy eating, physical activity, sleep, stress management and tobacco cessation.



Full cancer care support including testing, diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, outpatient drugs, and costs towards some consumer products is also included.



Ross Walker, Chief Commercial Officer for Cigna Global Individual Health, said, 'This health plan is customized for globally mobile seniors, it is affordable, and packed with health and well-being benefits to help people enjoy life wherever it takes them.'



In late August, Cigna Healthcare announced affordable healthcare plans in the ACA Marketplace across 14 states in 2024. These plans will also be available in 15 counties in North Carolina spanning the greater Charlotte and Winston-Salem areas.



Earlier, Cigna Healthcare said it has removed nearly 25 percent of medical services from prior authorization or precertification requirements. With the move, the health benefits provider aimed to simplify the health care experience for both customers and clinicians.



