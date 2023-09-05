Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Kupfer-Projekt als M&A-Ziel Nummer 1!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DZF8 | ISIN: US20717E2000 | Ticker-Symbol: 3080
Tradegate
31.08.23
15:30 Uhr
2,055 Euro
-0,035
-1,67 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONFORMIS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONFORMIS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0802,10015:25
2,0352,14531.08.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.09.2023 | 14:24
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Conformis, Inc.: restor3d Completes Acquisition of Conformis

DURHAM, North Carolina and BILLERICA, Mass., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- restor3d, Inc. and Conformis, Inc. announced today that restor3d has completed its previously announced acquisition of Conformis following the approval of Conformis' stockholders at a special meeting held on August 31, 2023. In connection with the completion of the acquisition, shares of Conformis' common stock ceased trading on the NASDAQ prior to the opening of the NASDAQ on September 5, 2023.

"We are extremely excited to complete this important transaction and look forward to leveraging our combined portfolio to deliver personalized orthopedic solutions for the whole human body," said J. Kurt Jacobus, CEO of restor3d. "With the addition of Conformis to the organization, we see tremendous opportunity to deliver clinically differentiated and cost-effective solutions across the orthopedic landscape, including shoulder, foot & ankle, spine, and large joints such as knees and hips. We have mapped out a product roadmap that will deepen and extend our offerings across the body, providing surgeons and patients with the personalized device solutions they deserve."

restor3d manufactures a full range of personalized orthopedic devices from patient-specific, to patient-matched, as well as a range of associated ancillary products. With existing expertise in 3D printing of osseointegrative biomedical materials, biomechanics modeling, artificial-intelligence-based planning and design automation tools, the addition of Conformis propels the scalable future of best-in-class personalized device solutions to present day.

About restor3d, Inc.
restor3d is a world leader in patient specific musculoskeletal implants and driven by the belief that every patient deserves personalized care. The company holds proprietary expertise in 3D printing of osseointegrative materials, AI-based planning and design automation tools, and digital health solutions to provide seamless data-backed care to optimize individual patient outcomes. Alongside its customers, restor3d is reimagining the musculoskeletal reconstruction landscape. More information is available at www.restor3d.com.

Advisors
Jones Day served as legal counsel to restor3d. UBS Investment Bank served as financial advisor to Conformis, and Hogan Lovells US LLP served as its legal counsel.

Contacts
Kurt Jacobus
Chief Executive Officer | restor3d
E: Kurt@restor3d.com


Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.