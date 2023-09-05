Conformis, Inc.: restor3d Completes Acquisition of Conformis

DURHAM, North Carolina and BILLERICA, Mass., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- restor3d, Inc. and Conformis, Inc. announced today that restor3d has completed its previously announced acquisition of Conformis following the approval of Conformis' stockholders at a special meeting held on August 31, 2023. In connection with the completion of the acquisition, shares of Conformis' common stock ceased trading on the NASDAQ prior to the opening of the NASDAQ on September 5, 2023.



"We are extremely excited to complete this important transaction and look forward to leveraging our combined portfolio to deliver personalized orthopedic solutions for the whole human body," said J. Kurt Jacobus, CEO of restor3d. "With the addition of Conformis to the organization, we see tremendous opportunity to deliver clinically differentiated and cost-effective solutions across the orthopedic landscape, including shoulder, foot & ankle, spine, and large joints such as knees and hips. We have mapped out a product roadmap that will deepen and extend our offerings across the body, providing surgeons and patients with the personalized device solutions they deserve."

restor3d manufactures a full range of personalized orthopedic devices from patient-specific, to patient-matched, as well as a range of associated ancillary products. With existing expertise in 3D printing of osseointegrative biomedical materials, biomechanics modeling, artificial-intelligence-based planning and design automation tools, the addition of Conformis propels the scalable future of best-in-class personalized device solutions to present day.

About restor3d, Inc.

restor3d is a world leader in patient specific musculoskeletal implants and driven by the belief that every patient deserves personalized care. The company holds proprietary expertise in 3D printing of osseointegrative materials, AI-based planning and design automation tools, and digital health solutions to provide seamless data-backed care to optimize individual patient outcomes. Alongside its customers, restor3d is reimagining the musculoskeletal reconstruction landscape. More information is available at www.restor3d.com.

Advisors

Jones Day served as legal counsel to restor3d. UBS Investment Bank served as financial advisor to Conformis, and Hogan Lovells US LLP served as its legal counsel.

Contacts

Kurt Jacobus

Chief Executive Officer | restor3d

E: Kurt@restor3d.com