

WILMINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Specialty chemicals maker DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) announced on Tuesday that it has entered into a collaboration with YMT, a Korean printed circuit board manufacturer to better address the local customer needs.



Under the collaboration, DuPont's circuit imaging material expertise will be combined with YMT's local network as YMT has invested in establishing a dry film slitting facility, Riston and expects to start operations in October.



The company believes adding Riston dry film photoresist slitting capability will accelerate Riston's product delivery and flexibility, heightening Korea's local customer reach and better service.



'We believe the win-win strategy will reinforce our circuit imaging market in Korea while YMT will expand its current product offerings by adding Riston dry films,' said Yuan Yuan Zhou Global Business Director, DuPont.



DuPont and YMT will jointly showcase the Riston dry film photoresist technology including advanced PCB technology for high-end segments such as Integrated Circuit (IC) substrate, High-Density Interconnect (HDI) and Semi-Additive Process (SAP), at the upcoming KPCA in Incheon Korea, taking place from Sept 6 to 8.



Currently, shares of Dupont are trading at $76.50 down 1.89% on the New York Stock Exchange and in Korea shares of YMT closed at 11,730 Korean won today.



