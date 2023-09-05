

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First Lady Jill Biden has tested positive for Covid-19.



This was confirmed by the First Lady's Communications Director Elizabeth Alexander. She said in a statement that Jill tested positive on Monday evening.



She is currently experiencing only mild symptoms. She will remain at the presidential couple's vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, according to Alexander.



The Bidens have been staying there over Labor Day weekend.



White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden was administered a Covid test in the wake of his wife's viral infection, and he tested negative.



The President will test at a regular cadence this week and monitor for symptoms.



The White House did not say if any precautions will be taken on the campus in response to the 72 year-old first lady's coronavirus infection.



Despite this, Biden is scheduled to attend a medal of Honor ceremony for an Army veteran Tuesday.



At a ceremony to be held at the East Room at 3:30 PM ET, the President will present the Medal of Honor to Army veteran Captain Larry L. Taylor for conspicuous gallantry.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken