

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK car sales continued to increase strongly in August, boosted by the highest monthly market share for electric vehicles, though regulatory concerns stand as a threat in the future, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, or SMMT, said on Tuesday'.



Car registrations grew by 24.4 percent year-over-year in August.



Data showed that 85,657 new cars were registered in August, up from 68,458 units in the corresponding month last year.



The increase was fuelled by a surge in registrations by large fleets, rising 58.4 percent, while private demand declined by 8.1 percent.



Despite this improved performance, the market still remained 7.5 percent below pre-pandemic levels.



Demand for electrified vehicles continued to grow, accounting for almost four in 10, or 37.8 percent, of new cars reaching the road, the data said.



In August, battery electric vehicle sales surged by 72.3 percent, setting a new record with a market share of 20.1 percent.



'With the automotive industry beginning a second year of growth, recovery is underway with EVs energising the market,' Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said.



'But with a new Zero Emission Vehicle Mandate due to come into force in less than 120 days, manufacturers still await the details.'



