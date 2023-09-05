

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has nominated Jacob J. Lew as U.S. Ambassador to Israel.



Jacob J. Lew is managing partner of Lindsay Goldberg LLC and a visiting professor of international and public affairs at Columbia University.



The 58-year-old attorney and politician has a long and distinguished career in public service.



Lew served as Secretary of the Treasury for President Barack Obama and had broad responsibilities for economic diplomacy. In addition, he held positions as Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources and as Chief of Staff for the President.



Lew was the Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), a position he also held in President Clinton's Cabinet from 1998 to 2001. In both Administrations, he was a principal at the National Security Council.



Earlier, as Special Assistant to President Clinton, he was one of the architects of the national service program, Americorps. Prior to joining the Obama administration, Lew served as managing director and chief operating officer for two Citigroup business units.



Earlier he was executive vice president and chief operating officer of New York University and a professor of public administration in the Wagner Graduate School of Public Service.



He currently chairs the board of the National Committee on United States-China Relations, is co-president of the board of the National Library of Israel USA and is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. He earned an A.B. degree from Harvard and a J.D. degree from Georgetown University.



