Lepermislibre Lepermislibre: Update of the 2023 financial communication calendar 05-Sep-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Update of the 2023 financial communication calendar Lyon, 05 september 2023 - lePERMISLIBRE, a pioneering online driving school in France, has updated its financial communication calendar for the year 2023. These changes follow lePERMISLIBRE's participation in various financial events. -- 26 September 2023: 2023 Half Year Results (originally scheduled for 28 September 2023) -- 5 October 2023: 2023 Third Quarter Sales (originally scheduled for 12 October 2023) -- 11 January 2024: 2023 Annual Sales All announced publication dates are after the close of trading. ABOUT LEPERMISLIBRE Founded in Lyon in 2014 and a a pioneer of digital driving schools in France, lePERMISLIBRE is reinventing driving lessons by providing a disruptive offering compared to traditional players, more aligned with the new habits and lifestyles of the digital native generation that grew up with the development of digital technology. lePERMISLIBRE federates a community of more than 1,000 loyal, committed and passionate driving instructors, all of whom are State-qualified. Its digital model, which is more agile, totally transparent and 30% cheaper than a traditional driving school, has enabled it to attract nearly 470,000 applicants. With a user rating of nearly 5 stars on Trustpilot, the platform provides personal spaces to offer better learning methods and revisions to the Highway Code, as well as the ability to book driving lessons from over 500 towns and cities throughout France, with the instructor of their choice, 7 days a week, from 6 am to 11 pm, freeing students from time and place constraints. The company is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR001400F2Z1, mnemo: ALLPL) - Eligible for PEA PME - Qualified as an "Innovative Company" by bpifrance. For more information about the company, visit www.lepermislibre.fr CONTACTS lePERMISLIBRE Lucas TOURNEL, President and CEO Fabrice KILFIGER, CFO invest@lepermislibre.fr ACTIFIN, investor relations ACTIFIN, Financial press relations Alexandre COMMEROT/ Foucauld CHARAVAY Isabelle DRAY +33(1) 56 88 11 10 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 29 lepermislibre@actifin.fr idray@actifin.fr

