Dienstag, 05.09.2023
Kupfer-Projekt als M&A-Ziel Nummer 1!
WKN: A3D6S3 | ISIN: FR001400F2Z1 | Ticker-Symbol: I5T
Frankfurt
05.09.23
08:10 Uhr
1,495 Euro
-0,005
-0,33 %
Dow Jones News
05.09.2023 | 18:16
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Lepermislibre: Update of the 2023 financial communication calendar

Lepermislibre 
05-Sep-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Press release 
 
Update of the 2023 financial communication calendar 
 
 
Lyon, 05 september 2023 - lePERMISLIBRE, a pioneering online driving school in France, has updated its financial 
communication calendar for the year 2023. These changes follow lePERMISLIBRE's participation in various financial 
events. 
   -- 26 September 2023: 2023 Half Year Results (originally scheduled for 28 September 2023) 
   -- 5 October 2023: 2023 Third Quarter Sales (originally scheduled for 12 October 2023) 
   -- 11 January 2024: 2023 Annual Sales 
 
All announced publication dates are after the close of trading. 
 
 
ABOUT LEPERMISLIBRE 
Founded in Lyon in 2014 and a a pioneer of digital driving schools in France, lePERMISLIBRE is reinventing driving 
lessons by providing a disruptive offering compared to traditional players, more aligned with the new habits and 
lifestyles of the digital native generation that grew up with the development of digital technology. lePERMISLIBRE 
federates a community of more than 1,000 loyal, committed and passionate driving instructors, all of whom are 
State-qualified. Its digital model, which is more agile, totally transparent and 30% cheaper than a traditional driving 
school, has enabled it to attract nearly 470,000 applicants. 
With a user rating of nearly 5 stars on Trustpilot, the platform provides personal spaces to offer better learning 
methods and revisions to the Highway Code, as well as the ability to book driving lessons from over 500 towns and 
cities throughout France, with the instructor of their choice, 7 days a week, from 6 am to 11 pm, freeing students from 
time and place constraints. 
The company is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR001400F2Z1, mnemo: ALLPL) - Eligible for PEA PME - Qualified as 
an "Innovative Company" by bpifrance. 
For more information about the company, visit www.lepermislibre.fr 
 
 
 
 
 
 
CONTACTS 
lePERMISLIBRE 
Lucas TOURNEL, President and CEO 
 
Fabrice KILFIGER, CFO 
invest@lepermislibre.fr 
ACTIFIN, investor relations      ACTIFIN, Financial press relations 
Alexandre COMMEROT/ Foucauld CHARAVAY Isabelle DRAY 
+33(1) 56 88 11 10          +33 (0)1 56 88 11 29 
lepermislibre@actifin.fr       idray@actifin.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Update of the 2023 financial communication calendar 

=------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   Lepermislibre 
       29 avenue Joannes Masset 
       69009 Lyon 
       France 
Phone:    +33660423991 
Internet:   ww.lepermislibre.fr 
ISIN:     FR001400F2Z1 
AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID: 1719501 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1719501 05-Sep-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1719501&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 05, 2023 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
