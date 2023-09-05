

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended notably lower on Tuesday after languishing in negative territory right through the day's session.



Rising concerns about global economic slowdown weighed on sentiment.



The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 94.69 points or 0.86% at 10,958.90. The index touched a low of 10,953.57 and a high of 11,024.57.



Sika ended down 2.3%. Sonova, Richemont, Roche Holding, Novartis, Geberit, Holcim and Nestle lost 1.2 to 1.9%.



Givaudan, ABB and Swisscom ended lower by 0.9 to 1%.



Partners Group rallied more than 6.5%. Logitech gained about 1.5%, while Swiss Re, Swiss Life Holding and Zurich Insurance Group ended higher by 0.85%, 0.47% and 0.29%, respectively.



In the Mid Price Index, Temenos Group drifted down 3.16%, Bachem Holding lost 2.28% and Clariant declined 2.09%.



AMS, Straumann Holding, Dufry, SIG Combibloc, Flughafen Zurich, Schindler Ps and Tecan Group dropped 1 to 1.3%.



DocMorris climbed 5.4%. Baloise Holding ended higher by 1.3%, while Belimo Holding and Helvetia gained 0.78% and 0.52%, respectively.



