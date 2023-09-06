

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) said that Aviation Capital Group LLC has finalized an order for 13 737 MAX jets, increasing the airplane lessor's order book to 47 737 MAXs. The new order includes seven 737-8 and six 737-10 jets.



The 737-8 can carry up to 210 passengers based on configuration with a range of 3,500 nautical miles, while the 737-10, the largest 737 MAX model, seats up to 230 passengers with a range of 3,100 nautical miles. Both variants reduce fuel use and carbon emissions by 20% compared to the airplanes they replace, Boeing said in a statement.



