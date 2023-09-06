

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's foreign trade deficit decreased in July as imports fell faster than exports, preliminary figures from Finnish Customs showed on Wednesday.



The trade deficit narrowed notably to EUR 605 million in July from EUR 1.2 billion in the corresponding month last year.



The value of exports dropped 11.1 percent year-on-year in July, while imports plunged by 24.6 percent.



Shipments to the EU member countries declined 19.0 percent annually in July, and imports from those nations slumped 22.9 percent.



Data showed that exports to countries outside the EU decreased 22.6 percent, and imports from those countries declined markedly by 26.6 percent.



