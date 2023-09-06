Tenon Medical, Inc.: Tenon Medical Announces First Patients Treated with New JIB Instrument Kit for Company's Catamaran SI Joint Fusion System

~ The new kit provides for a lower profile access portal designed to enhance stability, and tools for improved graft handling ~

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Tennon Medical, Inc. ("Tenon" or the "Company") (NASDQ:TNON), a company transforming care for patients suffering with certain sacroiliac joint (SI Joint) disorders, today announced completion of the first patients treated with the Company's newly released JIB Instrument Kit. Matthew T. Davies, MD, a board-certified Neurosurgeon from Orthopedic Associates in Duluth, Minnesota successfully treated the first three patients with the JIB kit at Lakewalk Surgery Center on August 31, 2023. Dr. Davies is a recognized leader in the diagnosis and treatment of the SI Joint, utilizing innovative minimally invasive SI Joint fusion procedures to treat painful SI Joint dysfunction and degenerative sacroiliitis. He has performed more than 300 SI Joint fusion procedures and recently incorporated the Catamaran implant into his SI Joint fusion treatment algorithm.

The JIB Kit is a next generation instrument set utilized to implant the Company's Catamaran Fixation Device during a SI Joint fusion procedure. The JIB Kit is used with the current Catamaran instrument tray for accessing the implant site, implant delivery, and expediting bone graft removal and insertion into the Catamaran implant. The JIB Kit incorporates physician feedback gained from early surgeries and provides a lower profile access portal designed to enhance stability, and tools for improved graft handling.

"Stabilizing the joint and ultimately fusing it is the optimal outcome in relieving pain for patients with painful SI joint disorders. The Catamaran's ability to transfix the SI joint along its longitudinal axis, coupled with a surgical approach that optimizes the opportunity to fuse the joint truly differentiates it from other SI implants," states Matthew Davies, MD. "The addition of the new, lower profile access portal and improved graft handling tools to the Catamaran System are all positive upgrades that should continue to enhance the ease of use of the Catamaran implant. The opportunity to maximize our minimally invasive techniques with a lower profile and more efficient instrumentation is a positive for myself and my SI joint patients."

"We are excited with the initial use of our new Catamaran JIB Kit by Dr. Davies and his team at Lakewalk Surgery Center," commented Steven M. Foster, President and CEO of Tenon Medical. "The Tenon Medical organization is fortunate to have Dr. Davies and other key physician advisors who are willing to work closely with our team. This ongoing collaboration is focused on the continued enhancement of our technology and associated techniques as we seek to deliver optimal outcomes for our physician customers and their patients. We are very pleased with the traction we are getting with the Catamaran System as more and more physicians seek a procedure and technology that offers the best chance of successfully stabilizing and fusing the SI joint long term for their patients suffering with SI joint pain."

It is estimated that over 30 million American adults suffer from chronic lower back pain and that a significant percentage of these cases include an SI Joint disruption component. The SI joints are located between the iliac bones and the sacrum, connecting the spine to the hips. Caused most frequently by trauma or degeneration, pain from the SI Joint often goes misdiagnosed. Published clinical studies have shown that 15% to 30% of all chronic lower back pain is associated with the SI Joint.

About Tenon Medical, Inc.

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company formed in 2012, has developed The Catamaran SI Joint Fusion System that offers a novel, less invasive approach to the SI joint using a single, robust titanium implant. The system features the Catamaran Fixation Device which passes through both the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, stabilizing and transfixing the SI Joint along its longitudinal axis. The angle and trajectory of the Catamaran surgical approach is also designed to provide a pathway away from critical neural and vascular structures and into the strongest cortical bone. Since the national launch of the Catamaran SI Joint Fusion System in October 2022 Tenon is focused on three commercial opportunities with its System in the SI Joint market which includes: 1) Primary SI Joint procedures, 2) Revision procedures of failed SI Joint implants and 3) SI Joint fusion adjunct to a spine fusion construct. For more information, please visit https://www.tenonmed.com/.

