

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc declined against its major rivals in the European session on Wednesday.



The franc touched 0.9565 against the euro and 1.1190 against the pound, setting 5-day lows.



The franc weakened to near a 2-month low of 0.8918 against the greenback and a 2-day low of 165.22 against the yen, off its early highs of 0.8881 and 166.10, respectively.



The currency is poised to find support around 0.99 against the euro, 1.15 against the pound, 0.90 against the greenback and 140.00 against the yen.



