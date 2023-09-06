

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - This year's summer was the hottest on record, according to data from the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service.



The June-July-August season for 2023 was the warmest on record globally by a large margin, with an average temperature of 16.77°C. This is 0.66°C above average.



Large parts of the Northern Hemisphere - including the southern United States, southern Europe and Japan experienced record-breaking heat waves and unprecedented ocean temperatures during this period.



August was the planet's warmest such period since records began in 1940, and warmer than all other months except July 2023.



Well-above average temperatures occurred over Australia, several South American countries and around much of Antarctica, the report says.



Meanwhile, the global ocean temperature in August was the warmest month on record.



2023 is currently ranked as the second warmest, at only 0.01ºC behind 2016 with four months of the year remaining.



'Global temperature records continue to tumble in 2023, with the warmest August following on from the warmest July and June leading to the warmest boreal summer in our data record going back to 1940,' said Samantha Burgess, Deputy Director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service. The scientific evidence is overwhelming - we will continue to see more climate records and more intense and frequent extreme weather events impacting society and ecosystems, until we stop emitting greenhouse gases,' according to her.



The Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), implemented by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, routinely publishes monthly climate bulletins reporting on the changes observed in global surface air temperature, sea ice cover and hydrological variables.



