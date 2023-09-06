Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.09.2023
Rockwell Automation: Improving Sustainability, Compliance, and Efficiency for the Tequila Industry

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Tequila has been manufactured for over 250 years. The Cuervo family began commercially distilling tequila in 1758, followed by the Sauza family in 1873. Mexican-made tequila remains unmatched with its artisanship. Yet, modern-day food and beverage reporting requirements, which require process standardization and optimization, are challenging this age-old craft.

Tecno Productos-a Mexico-based machine builder and gold-level member of the Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PartnerNetwork-is helping tequila manufacturers meet these requirements while bringing efficiency, sustainability, and compliance to the tequila industry.

For Sauza Tequila, Tecno Productos relies on Rockwell technology to visualize and control the entire tequila production process from recipe and batch management through equipment cleaning. The solution automatically generates reports that meet U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requirements. In addition to facilitating compliance, the increased visibility and data have led to valuable insights and improvement opportunities.

In just one year, Tecno Productos has helped Sauza Tequila reduce water consumption by 75% and increase production by 16% - that's an increase of about 107 million liters of tequila.

Automation and artisanship can co-exist. Learn more about how automation can enhance productivity help achieve sustainability goals.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Rockwell Automation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Rockwell Automation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/rockwell-automation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Rockwell Automation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/781215/improving-sustainability-compliance-and-efficiency-for-the-tequila-industry

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
