Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
DER Innovationsführer der KI-Revolution jetzt noch zu Sommerschlussverkaufs-Preisen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HGDX | ISIN: US36467W1099 | Ticker-Symbol: GS2C
Tradegate
06.09.23
21:57 Uhr
17,420 Euro
-0,516
-2,88 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
GAMESTOP CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GAMESTOP CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,78218,85823:00
0,0000,00021:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GAMESTOP
GAMESTOP CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GAMESTOP CORPORATION17,420-2,88 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.