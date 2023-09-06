

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GameStop Corp. (GME) released Loss for second quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at -$2.89 million, or -$0.01 per share. This compares with -$108.7 million, or -$0.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, GameStop Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$9.0 million or -$0.03 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $1.16 billion from $1.14 billion last year.



GameStop Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): -$2.89 Mln. vs. -$108.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.01 vs. -$0.36 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.14 -Revenue (Q2): $1.16 Bln vs. $1.14 Bln last year.



