DJ Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Appointment of Director

Walls & Futures REIT PLC (WAFR) Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Appointment of Director 07-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310. 7 September 2023 WALLS & FUTURES REIT PLC ("Walls & Futures" or the "Company") Appointment of Director Walls & Futures REIT plc (Ticker: WAFR), the Ethical Housing Investor and Developer, is pleased to announce the appointment with effect from 6 September 2023 of Mr Ross Taylor as a Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr Taylor joins the Board of Directors as a representative of the Company's new strategic partner Vengrove, as set out in the Company's announcement of 6 February 2023 and subsequent general meeting. Vengrove currently holds 250,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). This equates to approximately 6.66% of the issued Ordinary Shares. Mr Taylor is the Chief Executive Officer of Vengove, where he is responsible for its overall business including its portfolio management and investor relations activities. His career began at King Sturge in the business space investment team. He then spent four years at Legal & General Property with the transaction team, representing the investment activity of its funds. He founded Vengrove in 2013, which subsequently has invested more than GBP850m of asset value and developed GBP350m of gross development value. Joe McTaggart, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I'm delighted to welcome Ross as the newest member of our board and look forward to working with him and benefiting from his experience and expertise to complete our ongoing transformation to deliver growth and dividends." For further information, contact: Walls & Futures REIT PLC 0333 700 7171 Joe McTaggart, Chief Executive Website www.wallsandfutures.com Allenby Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser) Nick Harriss/James Reeve 020 3328 5656 Disclosure of Information Required Under Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook Full name - Ross William Hitchen Taylor Age - 40 Ordinary Shares held - Nil in own name. Mr Taylor controls the Vengrove group of companies which holds 250,000 Ordinary Shares. Current Directorships PENSWICK INVESTMENTS LIMITED (07893348) VEN2 LIMITED (09702116) VEN4 LIMITED (09791095) VENGROVE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT LIMITED (09919314) VENGROVE REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT LIMITED (09919319) VENGROVE REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT (10845980) FULSHAW PARTNERS II LLP (OC418006) VENGROVE GROUP LIMITED (11114627) VENGROVE REAL ESTATE DEVELOPERS LIMITED (11160541) CL UK RE 2 LTD (11366213) UK INDUSTRIALS LTD (11314338) UK INDUSTRIALS 2 LIMITED (11554832) FULSHAW PARTNERS VII LLP (OC427311) VREVP (KARMA) LIMITED (12636083) BEYOND APARTMENTS OPCO LIMITED (13461906) VREIP (SEAHAM) LIMITED (137651) - Jersey VREIP (STOKE) LIMITED (137710) - Jersey VRE INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS LIMITED (137656) - Jersey VRE INDUSTRIAL HOLDING LIMITED (137650) - Jersey HYPERION HOUSING LIMITED (13747299) VREIP (SHEFFIELD) LIMITED (139422) - Jersey VREIP (ECCLES) LIMITED (139421) - Jersey VRESHP V LIMITED (13779968) VRESHP IV LIMITED (13613863) VRESHP III LIMITED (12793593) VRESHP II LIMITED (13616492) VRESHP I LIMITED (13551983) VRESHP (SPECIALIST SUPPORTED) LIMITED (13385339) VRESHP (HOMELESSNESS) LIMITED (13386519) VRESHP (AFFORDABLE) LIMITED (13386483) VREIP (PARK ROYAL) LIMITED (141949) - Jersey VREIP (READING) LIMITED (142050) - Jersey VREIP (PRESTON) LIMITED (143905) - Jersey VREIP (TRAFFORD PARK) LIMITED (143902) - Jersey VENGROVE SI-REIT ADVISORS LIMITED (14338142) PERWEST MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED (06638787) STERLING COURT RTM COMPANY LIMITED (13510924) BAILEYGATE RTM COMPANY LIMITED (13520042) CULLINGWORTH SCHOOL MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED (08323433) BROAD OAKS RTM COMPANY LIMITED (13523800) SB RTM COMPANY LIMITED (13005769) THE AVENUES RTM COMPANY LIMITED (12925275) PR8 MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED (11450187) VRE MLI HOLDCO LIMITED (148539) - Jersey VRE MLI (ERDINGTON) LIMITED (148545) - Jersey Former Directorships VRESHP (SPECIALIST SUPPORTED) LIMITED (13385339) VRESHP (HOMELESSNESS) LIMITED (13386519) VRESHP (AFFORDABLE) LIMITED (13386483) VRESHP I LIMITED (13551983) VRESHP III LIMITED (12793593) VRESHP IV LIMITED (13613863) VRESHP II LIMITED (13616492) SMITHFIELD INVESTMENTS LIMITED (09599972) VEN1 LIMITED (09629091) VEN3 LIMITED (09749050) VEN5 (MUSIC BOX) LIMITED (10010003) VEN6 (WHARF ROAD) LIMITED (10055664) N.B.P. MANAGEMENT LIMITED (01819249) VENGROVE (WHARF ROAD) LIMITED (09579392) FULSHAW PARTNERS LLP (OC416856) SGVG (SALFORD) LIMITED (10859399) FULSHAW PARTNERS III LLP (OC422950) UK INDUSTRIALS 3 LIMITED (11639597) UKRW LIMITED (12358090) CLVG UK LIMITED (12403878) VRESHP I (CANTERBURY) LIMITED (12857390) VRESHP (H4A) LIMITED (13386197) THE KARMA COKITCHEN LIMITED (10661910) A1SH (CANTERBURY) LIMITED (13488505) =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BD04QG09 Category Code: BOA TIDM: WAFR LEI Code: 213800CJV93R1FPNT553 Sequence No.: 269729 EQS News ID: 1720577 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1720577&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 07, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)