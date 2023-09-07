Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.09.2023
WKN: A2DHJM | ISIN: GB00BD04QG09 | Ticker-Symbol: 6UZ
Stuttgart
07.09.23
09:30 Uhr
0,356 Euro
-0,002
-0,56 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
07.09.2023 | 08:31
Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Appointment of Director

DJ Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Appointment of Director 

Walls & Futures REIT PLC (WAFR) 
Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Appointment of Director 
07-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU 
EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310. 
 
7 September 2023 
WALLS & FUTURES REIT PLC 
 
 ("Walls & Futures" or the "Company") 
 
Appointment of Director 
 
Walls & Futures REIT plc (Ticker: WAFR), the Ethical Housing Investor and Developer, is pleased to announce the 
appointment with effect from 6 September 2023 of Mr Ross Taylor as a Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr Taylor 
joins the Board of Directors as a representative of the Company's new strategic partner Vengrove, as set out in the 
Company's announcement of 6 February 2023 and subsequent general meeting. Vengrove currently holds 250,000 ordinary 
shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). This equates to approximately 6.66% of the 
issued Ordinary Shares. 
 
Mr Taylor is the Chief Executive Officer of Vengove, where he is responsible for its overall business including its 
portfolio management and investor relations activities. His career began at King Sturge in the business space 
investment team. He then spent four years at Legal & General Property with the transaction team, representing the 
investment activity of its funds. He founded Vengrove in 2013, which subsequently has invested more than GBP850m of 
asset value and developed GBP350m of gross development value. 
 
Joe McTaggart, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I'm delighted to welcome Ross as the newest member of our board and 
look forward to working with him and benefiting from his experience and expertise to complete our ongoing 
transformation to deliver growth and dividends." 
 
For further information, contact: 
 
Walls & Futures REIT PLC                         0333 700 7171 
Joe McTaggart, Chief Executive 
Website www.wallsandfutures.com 
 
 
Allenby Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser) 
Nick Harriss/James Reeve   020 3328 5656 
 
 
Disclosure of Information Required Under Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook 
 
Full name - Ross William Hitchen Taylor 
 
Age - 40 
 
Ordinary Shares held - Nil in own name. Mr Taylor controls the Vengrove group of companies which holds 250,000 
Ordinary Shares. 
 
Current Directorships 
 
PENSWICK INVESTMENTS LIMITED (07893348) 
VEN2 LIMITED (09702116) 
VEN4 LIMITED (09791095) 
VENGROVE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT LIMITED (09919314) 
VENGROVE REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT LIMITED (09919319) 
VENGROVE REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT (10845980) 
FULSHAW PARTNERS II LLP (OC418006) 
VENGROVE GROUP LIMITED (11114627) 
VENGROVE REAL ESTATE DEVELOPERS LIMITED (11160541) 
CL UK RE 2 LTD (11366213) 
UK INDUSTRIALS LTD (11314338) 
UK INDUSTRIALS 2 LIMITED (11554832) 
FULSHAW PARTNERS VII LLP (OC427311) 
VREVP (KARMA) LIMITED (12636083) 
BEYOND APARTMENTS OPCO LIMITED (13461906) 
VREIP (SEAHAM) LIMITED (137651) - Jersey 
VREIP (STOKE) LIMITED (137710) - Jersey 
VRE INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS LIMITED (137656) - Jersey 
VRE INDUSTRIAL HOLDING LIMITED (137650) - Jersey 
HYPERION HOUSING LIMITED (13747299) 
VREIP (SHEFFIELD) LIMITED (139422) - Jersey 
VREIP (ECCLES) LIMITED (139421) - Jersey 
VRESHP V LIMITED (13779968) 
VRESHP IV LIMITED (13613863) 
VRESHP III LIMITED (12793593) 
VRESHP II LIMITED (13616492) 
VRESHP I LIMITED (13551983) 
VRESHP (SPECIALIST SUPPORTED) LIMITED (13385339) 
VRESHP (HOMELESSNESS) LIMITED (13386519) 
VRESHP (AFFORDABLE) LIMITED (13386483) 
VREIP (PARK ROYAL) LIMITED (141949) - Jersey 
VREIP (READING) LIMITED (142050) - Jersey 
VREIP (PRESTON) LIMITED (143905) - Jersey 
VREIP (TRAFFORD PARK) LIMITED (143902) - Jersey 
VENGROVE SI-REIT ADVISORS LIMITED (14338142) 
PERWEST MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED (06638787) 
STERLING COURT RTM COMPANY LIMITED (13510924) 
BAILEYGATE RTM COMPANY LIMITED (13520042) 
CULLINGWORTH SCHOOL MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED (08323433) 
BROAD OAKS RTM COMPANY LIMITED (13523800) 
SB RTM COMPANY LIMITED (13005769) 
THE AVENUES RTM COMPANY LIMITED (12925275) 
PR8 MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED (11450187) 
VRE MLI HOLDCO LIMITED (148539) - Jersey 
VRE MLI (ERDINGTON) LIMITED (148545) - Jersey 
 
Former Directorships 
 
VRESHP (SPECIALIST SUPPORTED) LIMITED (13385339) 
VRESHP (HOMELESSNESS) LIMITED (13386519) 
VRESHP (AFFORDABLE) LIMITED (13386483) 
VRESHP I LIMITED (13551983) 
VRESHP III LIMITED (12793593) 
VRESHP IV LIMITED (13613863) 
VRESHP II LIMITED (13616492) 
SMITHFIELD INVESTMENTS LIMITED (09599972) 
VEN1 LIMITED (09629091) 
VEN3 LIMITED (09749050) 
VEN5 (MUSIC BOX) LIMITED (10010003) 
VEN6 (WHARF ROAD) LIMITED (10055664) 
N.B.P. MANAGEMENT LIMITED (01819249) 
VENGROVE (WHARF ROAD) LIMITED (09579392) 
FULSHAW PARTNERS LLP (OC416856) 
SGVG (SALFORD) LIMITED (10859399) 
FULSHAW PARTNERS III LLP (OC422950) 
UK INDUSTRIALS 3 LIMITED (11639597) 
UKRW LIMITED (12358090) 
CLVG UK LIMITED (12403878) 
VRESHP I (CANTERBURY) LIMITED (12857390) 
VRESHP (H4A) LIMITED (13386197) 
THE KARMA COKITCHEN LIMITED (10661910) 
A1SH (CANTERBURY) LIMITED (13488505) 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BD04QG09 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:     WAFR 
LEI Code:   213800CJV93R1FPNT553 
Sequence No.: 269729 
EQS News ID:  1720577 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1720577&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 07, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
