

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - German industrial conglomerate ThyssenKrupp AG (TYEKF.PK) Thursday said its chief financial officer Klaus Keysberg will step down from the post next year.



Keysberg's contract runs until July 31, 2024, and he does not wish to extend it, the company said in a statement.



ThyssenKrupp is on the look out for a replacement for Klaus Keysberg, it added.



Keysberg has been with the company for nearly 28 years, serving in various top-management positions.



Siegfried Russwurm, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ThyssenKrupp said, 'We respect the decision of Dr. Klaus Keysberg, even though we regret his leaving.'



