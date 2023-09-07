EnviroMetal Technologies Inc: EnviroMetal Granted Additional Patent Protection

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / EnviroMetal Technologies Inc. ("EnviroMetal" or the "Company"), (CSE:ETI) (OTCQB:EVLLF) (7N2:FSE) has received final confirmation it has been awarded a European patent (European Patent No. EP3655557) with unitary effect for EnviroMetal's process for precious metal recovery. The patent was issued on July 5, 2023, and unitary effect was registered on July 19, 2023.

The unitary registration of the European Patent covers 17 countries including Finland, Sweden, and Bulgaria. In addition, the European Patent has been registered in Turkey, the United Kingdom and Switzerland. With the granting of this European patent, EnviroMetal's novel metal recovery process is directly protected by one or more patents in 23 countries including the United States of America, Australia, and Mexico and is patent pending in Canada.

Wayne Moorhouse, President and CEO comments, "We are very pleased to have secured additional patent protection for our metal recovery process. The expansion of EnviroMetal's intellectual property protection allows us to confidently pursue licensing opportunities with European based companies and in gold producing regions throughout Europe. We expect this strengthened protection will increase confidence in our differentiating technology while we develop an expanded market presence across the international gold mining industry. As we continue to commercialize and enhance our innovative gold recovery process, it is essential we safeguard our intellectual property to protect our clients and shareholders."

About EnviroMetal Technologies Inc.

EnviroMetal Technologies is commercializing environmentally friendly and highly effective precious metal recovery technologies. EnviroMetal's proprietary non-cyanide, water-based, neutral pH and closed-circuit treatment process has been proven to extract precious metals from ores and concentrates at lab and pilot scale. The Company is engaging with mining companies that are seeking to reduce their costs and the environmental impact of their mining operations. For more information please visit: https://EnviroMetal.com

