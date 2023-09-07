Anzeige
Black Book Market Research: Inovalon's Cloud-Based Data Platform Rated #1 by Health Plan and Payer Clients for 3rd Consecutive Year, 2023 Black Book Survey

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / Black Book Research announced Inovalon has once again been named the leading vendor for robust data integration and predictive analytics by managed care, health plans, and payers technology users. From Q3 2022 through Q2 2023, the Black Book Research payer IT client/user survey investigated 143 vendors utilized by 7,606 validated IT users nationwide for final satisfaction rankings.

Black Book Market Research, Thursday, September 7, 2023, Press release picture



With more than 900 health insurance companies operating throughout the United States, these organizations offer 67.3% of private health care and 34.4% of public health care, respectively, through their health plans. Notably, over 16% of all U.S. health insurers were represented in the 2023 Black Book managed care and health plan IT surveys.

"Transforming siloed workflows into efficient, data-driven processes that are backed by industry-leading analytics capabilities is a proven expertise that sets Inovalon apart as the leader in payer tech innovation," said Doug Brown, managing partner of Black Book. "Inovalon's converged SaaS suite of healthcare payer solutions delivers member-centric insights and actions to help health plans measure, manage, and improve healthcare outcomes, economics, and quality of care, achieving the highest commendation from system clients."

Inovalon earned top ratings in nine of 18 qualitative key performance indicators including strategic alignment with payer-client goals, innovation, client relationships, trust and accountability, deployment, reliability, and best-of-breed payer-centric technology. More information on the Black Book methodology as well as more results are available at https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/health-plans-payers.

About Black Book

Black Book, its founders, management, and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the vendors covered and encompassed in the surveys it conducts, including Inovalon. Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media prior to vendor notification of rating results and does not solicit vendor participation fees, review fees, inclusion or briefing charges, and/or vendor collaboration as Black Book polls vendors' clients.

Since 2000, Black Book has polled vendor satisfaction across over 30 industries in the software/technology and managed services sectors around the globe. In 2009, Black Book began polling the client experience of over two million healthcare software and services users. Black Book expanded its survey prowess and reputation of independent, unbiased crowd-sourced surveying to IT and health records professionals, physician practice administrators, nurses, financial leaders, executives, and hospital information technology managers. Users participated in the 2023 polls of payer IT client experience in a sweeping seven-month set of multiple research events.

For methodology, auditing, resources, comprehensive research, and ranking data, contact us at research@blackbookmarketresearch.com or see www.blackbookmarketresearch.com.

Contact Information:

Press Office
research@blackbookmarketresearch.com
800-863-7590

SOURCE: Black Book Research

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/778880/inovalons-cloud-based-data-platform-rated-1-by-health-plan-and-payer-clients-for-3rd-consecutive-year-2023-black-book-survey

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
