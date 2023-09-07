Infinite Group, Inc.: Nodeware by IGI CyberLabs to Introduce Automated Patching and Remediation in Upcoming Q4 Release, Taking Vulnerability Management to the Next Level

Nodeware empowers managed service providers (MSPs) with enhanced efficiency and control through continuous development

PITTSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / Infinite Group, Inc. (IGI) (OTCPK:IMCI) - Nodeware, an AI-driven, patented vulnerability management solution developed by IGI CyberLabs, is excited to announce the upcoming addition of automated patching and remediation to its already robust platform. The highly anticipated feature is slated to launch in Q4, further solidifying Nodeware's position as the most complete vulnerability management solution on the market.

"Operating system level vulnerabilities are often the most severe and far-reaching in their impact, which makes patching foundational to a comprehensive vulnerability management process. Establishing a regular patching cadence is critical in shortening the window of opportunity for bad actors to exploit vulnerable systems," said Brian Drake, Director of Technology Development at IGI CyberLabs.

With the automated patching and remediation feature, initially available for Windows, Nodeware will be able to assess the current system patch level, correlate discovered vulnerabilities to available updates, and automate the remediation process, including a post update scan. This functionality will also empower MSPs to help their clients reduce their cyber risk and maintain strong cybersecurity postures, while saving time and internal resources.

The release comes as part of Nodeware's continuous dedication to development. Recent strides include the introduction of a series of enhancements that offer advanced capabilities, streamline workflows, and provide unparalleled insights for MSP partners. Noteworthy among these enhancements are:

Asset Decommissioning : This feature enables users to instantly remove, with compensating controls, assets from being scanned and omit them from reports, the dashboard, and API calls, providing MSPs with enhanced control over asset management.

: This feature enables users to instantly remove, with compensating controls, assets from being scanned and omit them from reports, the dashboard, and API calls, providing MSPs with enhanced control over asset management. White Glove Onboarding : Nodeware refined its Proof of Concept process by incorporating white glove onboarding at no additional cost. This aims to facilitate smoother integration and swift deployment for MSPs.

: Nodeware refined its Proof of Concept process by incorporating white glove onboarding at no additional cost. This aims to facilitate smoother integration and swift deployment for MSPs. API Enhancements: In response to integration partners, Nodeware introduced API enhancements that deliver an unprecedented level of granularity to the AI-enhanced solution, simplifying the process of filtering results based on severity level and narrowing down assets by CVE. The seamless integration of Nodeware's deep scan output provides users with detailed vulnerability information for each plugin.

"We are deeply committed to staying focused on the vulnerability management market," states Andrew Hoyen, President of IGI and IGI CyberLabs. "Other vendors try to do too much by combining everything into one solution, which makes it difficult for MSPs to pick best-of-breed solutions to meet their needs. Our focus enables Nodeware to be best in class, while also having the unique ability to integrate into other broader solutions, to provide the necessary and actionable data to address key gaps in their infrastructure. Vulnerability management is a critical step in security and something every MSP and customer should have in their security portfolio."

For more information about Nodeware, please visit nodeware.com.

About Nodeware

Nodeware is an in-demand cybersecurity solution that helps businesses reduce their risk of ransomware or other cyber-attacks-all with breakthrough simplicity and affordability. The easy-to-use SaaS solution helps businesses meet compliance requirements and can be bundled and easily integrated with other IT or security offerings or used to upsell managed services. And it's not just filling a security gap for customers, it's also filling a void in the channel cybersecurity market-creating a powerful opportunity for MSPs and resellers. Nodeware is available globally and is supported and developed by IGI's US-based support and development teams. Learn more at nodeware.com and igicyberlabs.com. Follow Nodeware on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About IGI

Headquartered in Rochester, NY, with a remote workforce spanning the United States, Infinite Group, Inc. (IGI) (OTCPK:IMCI) delivers technology and people-driven cybersecurity for personalized, resilient cyber defense focused on individualized business strategy, enterprise-wide expertise, and unshakeable partnership. IGI CyberLabs, a wholly-owned subsidiary of IGI, is the OEM of the Nodeware® vulnerability management solution, an award-winning SaaS platform that continuously scans networks to identify critical vulnerabilities. Learn more at igicybersecurity.com.

