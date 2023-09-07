

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lectric Ebikes has recalled about 45,000 disc brake calipers sold on Lectric ebikes due risk to crash and injury hazards.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the mechanical disc brake calipers located on the front and rear of the e-bike can fail resulting in loss of control, posing crash and injury hazards to the rider.



The company said it has received four reports of loss of braking power including two injuries that involved cuts, scrapes and a broken bone.



Lectric has asked its customers to immediately stop using Lectric e-bikes with the recalled disc brake calipers and contact the firm for a free mechanical caliper repair kit. Consumers will receive up to $100 towards the cost to install front and rear mechanical brake calipers. Lectric Ebikes is contacting all purchasers directly.



The recall involves mechanical disc brake calipers located on both front and rear of Lectric electric bicycle models XP 3.0 Black, XP 3.0 Long- Range Black, XP Step-Thru 3.0 Black, XP Step-Thru 3.0 White, XP Step-Thru 3.0 Long Range, XP Step-Thru 3.0 Long Range White.



The recalled bikes were sold at lectricebikes.com from November 2022 through May 2023 for between $1,000 and $1,200.



