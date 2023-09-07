

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Emporia has recalled about 80,000 smart plugs due to a risk of receiving electric shock.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled smart plugs are not adequately grounded and can pose an electric shock to the user.



The company said it received two reports that the plugs were not properly grounded causing the units not to operate. No injuries have been reported.



The firm has asked its customers to immediately stop using the recalled smart plugs and contact Emporia to receive a full refund or a free replacement smart plug.



Emporia will remotely disable the smart plug and consumers should discard the smart plug. The smart plug must be connected to the internet for remote disabling process to be effective. Consumers unable to connect to the internet to allow the remote disabling process can ship the item back to Emporia at no cost.



The recall involves Emporia's North America Smart Plugs. The smart plugs have a white finish exterior. Emporia is printed on the front. The product was sold at online at shopemporiaenergy.com and Amazon.com from July 2022 through May 2023 for between $12 and $35.



