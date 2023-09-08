

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Computer services provider Computacenter plc (CCC.L) Friday reported profit before tax of 122.8 million pounds for the first half of the year, higher than 107.8 million pounds in the same period a year ago, driven particularly by growth in Technology Sourcing revenue.



Excluding special items, adjusted profit before tax increased to 121.8 million pounds from 111.9 million pounds last year.



Net profit for the period was 89.4 million pounds or 76.5 pence per share, up from 77.8 million pounds or 67.3 pence per share in the previous year.



Adjusted profit increased to 86 million pounds or 73.5 pence per share from 80.7 million pounds or 69.8 pence per share last year.



Revenue in the first half grew 26.8% to 3.585 billion pounds from 2.827 billion pounds in the previous-year period, mainly helped by 33.5% rise in Technology Sourcing revenue.



Technology Sourcing revenue increased to 2.768 billion pounds from 2.074 billion pounds last year.



On an adjusted basis, revenue was 5.158 billion pounds compared with 3.972 billon pounds a year ago.



The company's Board has declared an interim dividend of 22.6 pence per share, to be paid on October 27, with ex-dividend date of September 28.



Looking forward, Mike Norris, chief executive of Computacenter, commented, 'Our performance in the first half sets us on course for our nineteenth year of uninterrupted full-year adjusted1 diluted earnings per share growth. Coupled with this first half performance, we have seen good progress in Q3 to date. Due to the industry returning to normal supply conditions we have seen a significant generation of cash as our inventory has reduced in the first half of 2023. We expect this to continue in the second half which will leave Computacenter with a strong balance sheet by the end of the year.'



