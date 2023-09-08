

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Friday, supermarket chain Kroger Co. (KR) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings and identical sales outlook for the full-year 2023. Identical sales growth for the second quarter, without fuel, increased 1.0 percent, with underlying growth of 2.6 percent.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2023, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $4.45 to $4.60 per share on total identical sales growth, without fuel, of 1.0 to 2.0 percent, with underlying growth of 2.5 to 3.5 percent after adjusting for the effect of Express Scripts.



The Street is looking for earnings of $4.51 per share on revenues of $151.27 billion for the year.



