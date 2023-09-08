

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines Network had the best on-time arrival rate of 88.8 percent in domestic flights, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation's latest Air Travel Consumer Report.



The DOT on Thursday published its report on airline operational data compiled for the month of May for on-time performance, mishandled baggage, and mishandled wheelchairs and scooters.



Delta is followed by Alaska Airlines Network (83.9 percent) and American Airlines Network (82.8) regarding on-time arrival.



Spirit Airlines has the worst on-time arrival rate of 73.8 percent.



Allegiant Air leads among U.S. air carriers in terms of least flight cancellations. It canceled only 0.2 percent of their scheduled domestic flights, the report says.



The next best record in operating scheduled flights is recorded in the name of Alaska Airlines Network, with 0.3 percent cancellation.



Delta Air Lines comes third with 0.4 percent cancellation.



Hawaiian Airlines has the highest cancellation rate of 2.6 percent.



In May, 10 marketing network carriers reported 616,630 scheduled domestic flights, out of which 3,833 were canceled.



The Department of Transportation said it has received a high volume of air travel service complaints and inquiries against airlines and ticket agents in recent months. The Department's Office of Aviation Consumer Protection is processing them, it added.



