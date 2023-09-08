

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro moved up against its major counterparts in the New York session on Friday.



The euro appreciated to 2-day highs of 1.0743 against the greenback and 0.9564 against the franc, from an early low of 1.0694 and a 2-day low of 0.9335, respectively.



The euro climbed to 158.39 against the yen and 0.8587 against the pound, up from an early multi-week low of 157.00 and a 2-day low of 0.8568, respectively.



Next key resistance for the euro may be located around 1.10 against the greenback, 0.98 against the franc, 161.00 against the yen and 0.87 against the pound.



