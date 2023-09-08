

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Save for a very brief while early on in the session, the Switzerland stock market stayed weak on Friday as investors stayed cautious amid lingering worries about growth and interest rates.



The benchmark SMI ended the day's session with a loss of 44.84 points or 0.41% at 10,948.59, after moving in a very narrow range between 10,911.43 and 10,998.54.



Sonova and Sika ended lower by 3.19% and 2.61%, respectively. Lonza Group drifted down 1.75% and ABB ended down 1.44%.



Holcim lost nearly 1%. UBS Group, Zurich Insurance Group, Novartis, Geberit and Givaudan declined 0.5 to 0.74%.



Richemont, Partners Group and Swiss Re advanced 0.82%, 0.79% and 0.5%, respectively.



In the Mid Price Index, Belimo Holding ended more than 5.5% down. Bachem Holding and Straumann Holding ended lower by 3.26% and 3.02%, respectively.



Adecco, Julius Baer, Ems Chemie Holding, Georg Fischer, VAT Group, Sig Combibloc and Tecan Group also declined sharply.



Meyer Burger Tech and SGS gained about 1.7% and 1.5%, respectively. Lindt & Spruengli advanced nearly 1% and Helvetia climbed 0.7%.



