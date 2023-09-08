

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar shed ground against most of its major counterparts on Friday with traders largely cautious, looking ahead to some key economic data next week.



Next week will see the release of key reports on consumer and producer inflation as well as reports on retail sales, industrial production and consumer sentiment.



The dollar index, which fell to 104.66 around mid morning, recovered as the day progressed and was last seen at 105.06, its previous close.



Against the Euro, the dollar weakened to 1.0702, posting a marginal loss. The dollar weakened to 1.2516 in early New York session, before recovering to 1.2463, up marginally.



Against the Japanese currency, the dollar strengthened to 147.79 yen. The dollar is flat against the Aussie at 0.6378.



Against Swiss franc, the dollar weakened to CHF0.8895 earlier in the day, but recovered to trade at CHF0.8932. The dollar weakened to C$1.3642 against the Loonie.



