This week in our 21st Austria weekly: After a good September Start week 36 brought lower levels for Austrian Indices, Main topic remains the forthcoming listing of EuroTeleSites, we know why, but not when. News came from Vienna Airport, Andritz, Kapsch TrafficCom (2), Zumtobel, Valneva and OMV. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -0,86% to 6.951,96 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 5,38%. Up to now there were 98 days with a positive and 79 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 7,43% away, from the low 8,87%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2023 is Tuesday with 0,22%, the weakest is Wednesday with -0,25%. These are the best-performers this week: UBM 5,58% in front of OMV 2,51% and Semperit 1,58%. And the following stocks performed worst: Pierer ...

