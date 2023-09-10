Vienna Airport (Flughafen Wien): The Airport City of Flughafen Wien AG continues to grow. At the end of August, the groundbreaking ceremony took place for a new logistics center with a floor space of more than 80,000 m2. Completion is scheduled for September 2024. The two largest tenants have already been determined, they are Intespar and Hervis, each of which will open a new central warehouse location. Furthermore, Vienna Airport recently informed that 24 new apprentices started on September 1st. A total of 74 apprentices are currently being trained in the company in the professions of electrical and building technology, automotive and commercial vehicle technology, metal technology, sanitary, ventilation and heating technology as well as in the IT sector.Flughafen Wien: weekly ...

