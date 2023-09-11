

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer goods company J. M. Smucker Co. (SJM) is nearing a deal to buy Twinkies maker Hostess Brands Inc., the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familar with the matter.



According to the Journal, the acquisition could be worth about $4 billion, and could be announced as soon as Monday.



Last month, J. M. Smucker raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the fiscal-year 2024, while maintaining annual net sales growth outlook.



Hostess Brands is an American-based bakery company formed in 2013. It owns several bakeries in the United States that produce snack cakes under the Hostess and Dolly Madison brand names and its Canadian subsidiary, Voortman Cookies Limited, produces wafers and cookies under the Voortman brand name. It is headquartered in Lenexa within Johnson County, Kansas. Its main operating subsidiaries are Hostess Brands, LLC, and Voortman Cookies Limited.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken