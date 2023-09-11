

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Covestro AG (CVVTF.PK, COVTY.PK) were gaining around 4 percent in the morning trading in Germany after the German maker of high-tech polymer materials' announcement that it has decided to enter into open-ended talks with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. or Adnoc regarding a potential offer.



The move comes after Adnoc, the Abu Dhabi state energy group, expressed its interest in Covestro, and reportedly raised its bid price to around 14 billion euros. Adnoc most recently offers 60 euros per share for Covestro, an increase from June's offer of 55 euros per share, reports said.



According to Covestro Chief Executive Officer Markus Steilemann, Adnoc's interest in the company underlines its strong position as a major manufacturer of high-quality polymer materials and as a leader in the shift towards a circular economy.



In its statement, Covestro stated that whether, in which form and, if applicable, at which conditions a deal between the parties will be reached is open and will depend on the course of the forthcoming discussions.



During the talks, Covestro's Board of Management will particularly address the safeguarding of the further implementation of its future- and sustainability-oriented corporate strategy, including corresponding corporate governance provisions.



Steilemann said, 'Regardless of the talks with Adnoc, we will remain fully focused on pursuing our successful 'Sustainable Future' strategy in order to unfold our full potential and further drive the transformation towards the circular economy.'



The company noted that any agreement would require the approval of the respective boards of the parties and the approval of the competent authorities. This is in addition to mutual consent on the commercial and legal transaction parameters.



In Germany, Covestro shares were trading at 53.54 euros, up 4 percent.



