

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Healthcare infrastructure company Welltower Inc. (WELL) on Monday raised its earnings guidance for the full-year 2023.



For fiscal 2023, the company now projects normalized funds from operations attributable to common stockholders in a range of $3.51 to $3.60 per share, up from the prior guidance range of $3.48 to $3.59 per share.



On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.64 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



