Sidney Resources Corp.: Sidney Resources Presents The First Look At The Lucky Ben Project Portable Mill; Video Tour Attached

WARREN, ID / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2023 / Sidney Resources Corporation (OTC PINK:SDRC) is pleased to provide shareholders with the first glimpse at the portable mill that will be used this winter at the Lucky Ben Project in Warren, Idaho. As stated in the most recent corporate news release (see 8/28/23 PR), continued construction of the mill and mill building is proceeding on schedule.

*Lucky Ben Mill Building

"The relocation of the mill to its new winter facility is imminent, thanks to the leadership of our Head of Exploration and COO, Dan Hally, the strategic thinking of our mill mastermind, Thad Marvin, and the exceptional efforts of the team at Western Frontier", said Sean-Rae Zalewski, Chief Executive Officer of Sidney Resources.

"Sean Rae Zalewski's exceptional leadership as CEO of Sidney Resources Corporation has been instrumental in securing critical funding and forging invaluable networks that have propelled our company to new heights that include winter operations. His unwavering commitment to safeguarding the environment while driving our growth is a testament to his visionary leadership. Under Sean's guidance, we not only thrive financially but also ensure that every step we take is a responsible one, preserving the environment for generations to come." - COO, Dan Hally

VIEWING OF THE VIDEO TOUR CAN BE FOUND AT THE LINK PROVIDED: YouTube Link

About Sidney Resources Corp:

Sidney Resources Corporation is a green technology, clean water and clean refining company that strives to change the way the world develops. Our efforts will provide a cleaner world so our children can express their brilliance to the highest of their potential. Our future lies in our future generations' ability to problem solve without the toxins and carcinogens that inhibit development. Sidney is advancing technologies that will implement cleaner methods not only beneficial economically but designed to maintain a sustainable future.

